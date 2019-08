Trevor Lawrence is not only a CBS preseason All-American, but the sophomore quarterback who helped Clemson become the first team in the modern era to finish 15-0 is the preseason player of the year.

Running back Travis Etienne joined Lawrence on the first team.

Earning second team All-America honors for Clemson were defensive end Xavier Thomas, linebacker Isaiah Simmons and offensive lineman John Simpson.

Head coach Dabo Swinney was named the preseason Coach of the Year.