Trevor Lawrence reflects on his time at Clemson, shrugs off mustache criticism

NEW ORLEANS — Well Friday night may have been the curtain call for Trevor Lawrence, but he’s left an amazing legacy at Death Valley.

In possibly his final act as a Clemson Tiger, the Heisman trophy candidate went 33-48, throwing for 400 yards and two touchdowns in Clemson’s 49-28 loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Allstate Sugar Bowl.

If Friday was his final game in Purple and Orange, Lawrence is staring at an impeccable Resume that includes a 34-2 record as starter, a National Championship in 2018, and an ACC Player of the Year Trophy, which Lawrence won this season.

After the game, Lawrence reflected on his legacy at Death Valley.

“This whole year, the way we carried ourselves, I’m proud of it, I don’t have any regrets,” Lawrence says. “Just proud to be where I’m at, the man I’ve been able to become here I’m super proud to be a Clemson Tiger.”

WATCH - Trevor Lawrence reflects on the 2020 season:



"I'm proud of our team, I'm proud of the man that I have become here, I am super proud to be a Clemson Tiger."

During Lawrence’s presser, which took place over Zoom, someone was left unmuted and shared their opinion on the star quarterback’s mustache.

Lawrence’s response has since gone viral on Social Media.

During Trevor Lawrence's Presser, somebody was unmuted and shared their opinion on Trevor's mustache.



His reaction was priceless

As for his future, Lawrence is expected to announce his official plans within the next couple of weeks.