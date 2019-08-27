Thursday night's season opener against Georgia Tech will mark Trevor Lawrence's 12th start for Clemson.

The sophomore quarterback has been pushed by the Tiger coaches to take that next step and that should mean a more potent unit. Last year's Clemson averaged 44 points per game. So what does Lawrence think can be possible this season?

"We want to be the best offense in the country," Lawrence said.

"Not saying we are right now, we don't really know. We haven't really seen much football We know we can get better, so that is one of our goals and I think we have the talent to do that. So whether or not we do all of the things to achieve all of that is one thing, but we definitely have the talent. Just our whole offense is a lot of experienced guys and we're pretty deep, So, have have a good offense."

Lawrence will have familiar faces in the lineup with Travis Etienne handling the rushing duties and receivers Justyn Ross, Diondre Overton and Tee Higgins. But newcomers Frank Ladson and Joe Ngata could add some additional firepower.