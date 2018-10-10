Trevor Lawrence admits he was glad he was named the starting quarterback, but he was sad to see Kelly Bryant leave the program.

That was part of the three-week period when he separated himself after the Georgia Tech game, was injured in his first start against Syracuse and then bounced back to lead the Tigers into the bye week after a 63-3 win at Wake Forest.

"Yeah, it's been a crazy two weeks," Lawrence said.

"But I feel like now we're kind of settled back in and getting back to what we do, but yeah, it's been a crazy two weeks.

"Obviously I was excited (to be named the starter), Lawrence said.

"It's something I've been working for. But it was tough, too,. Me and Kelly had a good relationship. We still do. It's not going to change it. Definitely miss him being a part of the team and gonna miss him a lot."

Lawrence says this weekend, instead of diving into the playbook, he will head home and relax with family and friends before returning to campus for the second half of the 2018 campaign.

