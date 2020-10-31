Clemson's Trevor Lawrence won't play vs. Notre Dame

Clemson Head Coach Dabo Swinney confirmed that the junior quarterback will not be available for the November 7 game.

CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson star quarterback Trevor Lawrence will not play in next week's top five showdown against Notre Dame, his second game missed due to a positive coronavirus test.

Clemson Head Coach Dabo Swinney confirmed that the junior quarterback will not be available for the November 7 game versus the Fighting Irish during a post-game press conference after the Tiger's 34-28 win over Boston College.

Clemson is currenlty ranked first in the nation, while Notre Dame is fourth.

The school announced Thursday night that Lawrence had tested positive for COVID-19. Lawrence also issued a statement saying he had mild symptoms and was in isolation.

"The only thing that hurts is missing an opportunity to be with my teammates this weekend and play the game I love," Lawrence said back then.

A positive test requires a player to be out for a minimum of 10 days, assuming no more symptoms at the end of that window.

Lawrence's backup, Freshman D.J. Uiagalelei, went 30-41 passing for 342 yards and two touchdowns in a comeback win against Boston College. After the game Lawrence praised his performance.

"LETS GO!!!," Lawrence said. "So happy for this team. Great win. Miss being there more than anything. @DJUiagalelei did your thing proud of you"

Lawrence, who grew up in Georgia, is a leading contender for the Heisman Trophy and potentially the top overall pick in next year's NFL draft. He led the Tigers to a national championship as a freshman and back to the College Football playoff championship game last season.