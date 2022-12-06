From the Midlands to Major League Soccer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Troy Lesesne's career in soccer took a dramatic turn in January when he was hired as an assistant coach for the New York Red Bulls of MLS.
A former Gatorade Player of the Year, Lesesne is a product of Brookland-Cayce High School and later the College of Charleston where he was an All-American. His coaching career began at that same school where he spent 10 years as a Cougar assistant.
After a few years in the United Soccer League which included a three-year stint as the first head coach and technical director for the New Mexico United, he stepped down from that position in November. A few months later, he was hired by the Red Bulls.
On Saturday, Lesesne was back in the Carolinas as the Red Bulls faced the Charlotte FC at Bank of America Stadium. Lesesne had a chance to catch up with some friends and colleagues including former Gamecock head coach Mark Berson who now works for MLS and his former high school coach Kevin Heise who is currently in charge of the Gray Collegiate Academy program.