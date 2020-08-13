President Trump speaks with Trevor Lawrence & Ed Orgeron about college football

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence spoke with President Donald Trump Wednesday concerning Lawrence's efforts to keep football on the 2020 calendar.

President Donald Trump said Wednesday that he has spoken with Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence and LSU head coach Ed Orgeron about moving forward with the football season.

Lawrence has helped spearhead the #WeWantToPlay movement. That's a coalition of players calling on colleges not to cancel the upcoming season because of coronavirus concerns and give student-athletes greater say as it considers safety issues.

Trump said Orgeron “feels his players just want to be out there.”