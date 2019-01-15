The main focus Monday concerning the Clemson football team was the visit to the White House and the choice of cuisine provided by the President.

But from a personnel standpoint, two members of the Clemson defense announced on Twitter they will return for their senior seasons.

Isaiah Simmons and Tanner Muse, both of whom were counted on heavily this past season, will be back for the 2019 campaign.

Simmons is a versatile player who can line up at the nickel or linebacker. He led the Tigers with 89 tackles, including 9.5 tackles for loss. He added 1.5 sacks and an interception.

Against Alabama in the national championship game, Simmons led the Tigers with nine tackles, including one tackle for loss.

Muse recorded 76 total tackles, two interceptions and a forced fumble. He was named third-team All-ACC this season.