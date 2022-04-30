Two Coastal Carolina stars are headed to the NFL

Tight End Isaiah Likely and Defensive End Jeffrey Gunter were both selected in Saturday's NFL Draft.

CONWAY, S.C. — Coastal Carolina’s Isaiah Likely was chosen by the Baltimore Ravens in the fourth round of the 2022 National Football League (NFL) Draft on Saturday afternoon.

With his selection as the 139th pick overall, Likely becomes the seventh Chanticleer to hear his name called in the NFL Draft.

An All-American in each of his last two years at CCU, Likely is the third-highest NFL draft pick in Coastal Carolina history behind Jerome Simpson in 2008 (2nd round – 46th pick) and Lorenzo Taliaferro in 2014 (4th round – 138th pick).

In 2021, Likely was named an All-America second-team performer by the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA), the Walter Camp Football Foundation (WCFF), the Pro Football Network (PFN), and the College Football All-SIS, while also picking up third-team recognition from the Pro Football Focus (PFF) and honorable mention honors from Phil Steele. He also earned PFF All-America second-team accolades as a junior in 2020.

Defensive End/EDGE rusher Jeffrey Gunter was selected by the Cincinnati Bengals in the seventh round with the 252nd pick.