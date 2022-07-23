Two Gamecocks are on the Mackey Award watch list

One returning player and one transfer are on the watch list for the award which goes to college football's most outstanding tight end.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The tight end figures to be a focal point of the South Carolina offense this fall and that may actually cut down on the number of questions to Shane Beamer on his weekly radio call-in show concerning the usage of those skill players.

Carolina has a pair of players who have been named to the watch list for the John Mackey Award which goes to college football's best tight end.

Jaheim Bell and Austin Stogner are representing the Gamecocks on that list.

Bell had that record-setting performance in the Duke's Mayo bowl performance against North Carolina when he caught five passes for a career-high 159 yards and two touchdowns.

The junior finished the 2021 season with 30 receptions for 497 yards and five scores.