Two Midlands high school volleyball stars earned Gold medals this summer

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Two high school volleyball stars in the Midlands can now call themselves gold medalists.
In the 2022 Cazova Volleyball Championships, Cardinal Newman volleyball player Anna Gillens and Blythewood High School volleyball player Jala Dixon each won two gold medals, as members of the US Virgin Island under 21 Junior team and the under 19 youth team.
“I was so happy just winning is such an amazing thing, it’s a different world when you win.” Dixon said.
In addition to bringing home the gold, Gillens also earned MVP honors for the under-19 team and the under-21 team.
“It was just amazing everything was beautiful about it," Gillens says. "My coaches were all just excited for us, it was a great confidence booster."
Both Gillens and Dixon will get a chance to compete for the US Virgin Islands in the Norceca tournaments. The under-19 team will compete in Puerto Rico in February and the under-21 junior team will compete in April. That tournament will be held in the United States.