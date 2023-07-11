Two more Gamecocks selected on final day of MLB Draft

Chapin Grad Cade Austin was among the two Gamecocks selected on the final day of the MLB Draft.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The University of South Carolina baseball team had a pair of pitchers picked on the third and final day of the 2023 MLB First-Year Player Draft on Tuesday afternoon (July 11).

James Hicks was selected in the 13th round by the Houston Astros while Cade Austin was a 19th-round selection by the New York Yankees.

Hicks, a senior righthanded pitcher, made 25 appearances with six starts for the Garnet and Black this season. He was 8-1 with a 3.48 ERA and a pair of saves while striking out 56 batters. Hicks ended the year fifth in the SEC in earned-run average. He was named to the All-NCAA Columbia Regional team after pitching five scoreless innings in a win over Central Connecticut State (June 2). He struck out six in 6.2 scoreless frames after an SEC Tournament win over Georgia (May 23). Hicks pitched five innings of shutout relief, striking out six in a win over Clemson (March 5).

Hicks was selected for the second straight year. He was a 16th round pick by Baltimore in 2022.

Austin, a redshirt sophomore righthanded pitcher, was 1-0 with two saves and a 4.55 ERA in 23 appearances and one start for the Gamecocks in 2023. He struck out 38 batters in 29.2 innings pitched and had saves against Mississippi State (March 30) and in the SEC Tournament against Georgia (May 23). Austin was on the Stopper of the Year Watch List in 2023 and was named a Collegiate Baseball Freshman All-American after going 5-2 with a 3.17 ERA and two saves in 2022.