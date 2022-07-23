Two Tigers are on the watch lists for national awards

Davis Allen and Will Putnam are on the national radar at their respective positions.

CLEMSON, S.C. — The watch lists for various national awards have been rolling out this week and the awards for the top tight end and top center will have a touch of orange on its preseason watch lists.

The Friends of John Mackey organization announced that tight end Davis Allen has been named as one of 54 candidates on the watch list for the Mackey Award, presented annually to the nation’s top tight end.

Allen has 49 career catches for 508 yards and seven touchdowns in 40 career games which includes 11 starts. Last season, Allen tied for team-high honors with three touchdown receptions. He enters the 2022 campaign needing just three touchdowns to become just the sixth tight end in Clemson history to reach double-digit career touchdown catches.