Ty'Son Williams' first game for BYU didn't end like he wanted as the Cougars fell at home to 14th-ranked Utah 30-12 in Provo, Utah.

But the Crestwood product and USC transfer did find the end zone, scoring from 10 yards out in the fourth quarter. He finished with seven carries for 45 yards in the first game of his final season. As a graduate transfer, Williams came to BYU immediately eligible to play.

Williams, who came to USC after transferring from North Carolina following his freshman season in 2015, was the third leading rusher in 2018. He rushed for 328 yards and four touchdowns on 70 carries and caught nine passes for 152 yards.