UConn edges USC in overtime led by freshman sensation

UConn freshman sensation Paige Bueckers scored 31 points--including a crucial bucket in the final 30 seconds of the overtime--as the Huskies edged out number one South Carolina Monday night.

The game was a battle of number one versus number two, as the Gamecocks (15-2) reclaimed the top spot in the rankings hours earlier while UConn (14-1) slid into the spot right behind them.

Early on, UConn struggled, shooting just 22 percent in the first quarter, but turnovers by South Carolina allowed them to stay in the game.

The teams would stay in range of each other in the second quarter. UConn appeared to be ready to go into the locker room at the half with the lead, but a Zia Cooke half-court buzzer beater tied the game at 24 all.

With 6:28 left in the fourth quarter, UConn had a seven point lead, but the Gamecocks used an 11-0 run to get the edge. A Bueckers' bucket with 49 points tied the game at 54, which would be where it would end in regulation.

USC had a three point lead with 2:00 minutes to go in overtime, but Bueckers would hit two jumpers to give the Huskies the lead and a three-pointer with 13 seconds left to clinch the victory.

Aliyah Boston lead the Gamecocks with 17 points and 15 rebounds.

South Carolina saw their 12 game winning streak snapped with the loss. They fall to 1-9 all time against UConn.

They next host Missouri on February 11 at the Colonial Life Arena.