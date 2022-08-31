Uiagalelei is ready to show the new and improved #5

CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson had to work overtime to secure its 11th consecutive season of double-digit victories. The Tigers won their last six games including the bowl game in Orlando to finish 10-3 and provide some momentum going into the offseason.
Quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei was the recipient of his share of outside criticism as the Tiger offense did not provide the same firepower as it had under the two previous quarterback.
But the junior went about his business quietly but efficiently, dropping more than 20 pounds as he looks for any edge that can help propel the offense back to its levels of productivity when it was lighting up the scoreboard.