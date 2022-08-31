Uiagalelei is ready to show the new and improved #5

Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei took his share of criticism last season as the Tiger offense did not have the same quick-strike ability as it had in recent years

CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson had to work overtime to secure its 11th consecutive season of double-digit victories. The Tigers won their last six games including the bowl game in Orlando to finish 10-3 and provide some momentum going into the offseason.

Quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei was the recipient of his share of outside criticism as the Tiger offense did not provide the same firepower as it had under the two previous quarterback.