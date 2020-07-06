COLUMBIA, S.C. — The University of South Carolina is ending a corporate sponsorship with a security company over comments made by the business' CEO that many said were racially insensitive.

USC Athletics Director Ray Tanner issued a statement Sunday about the school's decision to sever ties with CPI Security.

"Today, we notified CPI Security that we were ending our corporate sponsorship with their company," Tanner wrote. "Our University and our athletics department stand for equality and justice for all. Our student-athletes, coaches, and staff have taken part in peaceful protests and made statements in their support for ending racism and social injustice. We should all be committed to supporting those efforts."

The actions come after an email sent by CEO Kenneth Gill was leaked to the public. The email was sent in response to a call to action by Queen City Unity, a Charlotte group, to end police brutality.

In the email obtained by WCNC Charlotte, Gill suggests Jorge Millares, with Queen City Unity, “spend time in a more productive way,” and that “a better use of time, would be to focus on the black on black crime and senseless killing of our young men by other young men.”

Some in the community called for a boycott of CPI Security. The Carolina Panthers announced they would be ending the partnership.

"Last Saturday, we said we are committed to doing our part and we mean it," the Panthers said in a tweet, adding they felt it was "right" to end the relationship.

Millares says several CPI Security employees walked out or resigned on Friday in light of Gill’s comments.

In response to the email being leaked, Gill provided a statement to WCNC Charlotte that says the following:

"Regarding the email from me that was shared on social media, I want to apologize for my remarks which did not directly address the public’s outcry for racial justice and equality in the wake of George Floyd’s senseless killing.

"Let me say that CPI, and I personally, stand against racism and discrimination of any kind, and we are actively supporting solutions like the new CMPD de-escalation training facility that will bring positive change to our community. In addition, I fully support the call for racial equality and justice in our community and our country.

"CPI Security works tirelessly to make our communities safer for everyone. We take a great deal of pride in our inclusive culture and in protecting the families and diverse communities we serve.

"I apologize my comments did not reflect those values.” – CPI Security CEO Kenneth Gil

Saturday night, Gill posted an updated statement on Facebook.

"I want to apologize for my response to an email from a former employee that failed to directly address the need for racial justice and equality in the wake of George Floyd’s senseless killing.

"I have listened to the feedback, and now more than ever realize the need for continued dialog to help end racism within our community. Working alongside our diverse employee base and community partners, I remain committed to being part of the solution."