COLUMBIA, SC — As Hurricane Florence approaches the East Coast there have been a lot of cancellations and schedule changes for teams in the Palmetto State.

HIGH SCHOOL

All Midlands county high schools are closed this week and all athletic activities have been canceled. There have been no announcements on rescheduling as of yet.

Fairfield Central vs Newberry has been moved to Wednesday 7 pm.

Ninety Six vs Mid-Carolina is now Wednesday 7 pm.

Lugoff-Elgin's home game against Fort Mill has been moved to Wednesday at 7:30 pm.

Heathwood Hall will host Pinewood Prep this coming Monday night at 6:30 pm.

Pelion is set to host CA Johnson on Monday at 6 pm.

Ben Lippen vs Augusta Christian Lions on Wednesday at 7 pm has been canceled.

Cardinal Newman's game against First Baptist has been canceled and won't be made up.

COLLEGE

As far as college sports USC, Clemson and SC State are still scheduled to play at home this Saturday.

Newberry will now host Virginia University Of Lynchburg on Thursday for a 1 pm kickoff at Setzler Field. They are offering free admission for evacuees.

Benedict's road game against Fayetteville State has been canceled.

Coastal Carolina will be at Campbell on Wednesday night. That was originally supposed to be a home game for Coastal on Saturday. There will be free admission for this game.

The Citadel's football game against Charleston Southern has been rescheduled for Nov. 29 at will be Johnson Hagood Stadium.

Furman is still set to host Colgate this Saturday in Greenville.

The USC baseball team has canceled this week's fall scrimmages as well.

If there are any changes or updates continue to check WLTX.com

© 2018 WLTX