Report: Urban Meyer wants upwards of $12M to coach in the NFL

Is the expensive price tag worth it to get the three-time National Champion to Jacksonville?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Monday afternoon Pro Football Talk & NBC Sports reported that Urban Meyer would coach in the NFL for $12 million per year. The last coach to make the jump from college to the professional ranks is Matt Rhule. Rhule's contract with the Panthers totals $8.86 million per year.

Where would $12M rank in the NFL hierarchy of contracts?

Bill Belichick - $12 million

Pete Carroll - $11 million

Jon Gruden - $10 million

Sean Payton - $9.8 million

John Harbaugh - $9 million

How much is Urban Meyer worth?

Urban Meyer's last contract at Ohio State was valued at $7.6 million per season. At $12M, the three-time National Champion would immediately become the highest paid NFL coach without even coaching a down in the league.

Could Meyer be a fit in Jacksonville?

When asked about his relationship with Urban Meyer, Jaguars Owner Shad Khan said "I’ve known Urban over the years through Big Ten and what have you. But we have not spoken to anyone about this job or even, obviously, interviewed him. I mean, this is something—just made the decision this morning. So, you know there is—and I’ll leave it at that.”

Many oddsmakers in Las Vegas have Meyer as the favorite to take the job at -300.