Mark Kingston's first year as the head baseball coach at USC ends with his team ranked 17th in the final USA Today coaches poll.
Carolina went 37-26 and came within one win at Arkansas of advancing to the College World Series in Omaha.
Clemson finished one spot behind Carolina in 18th. The Tigers were 47-16 in Monte Lee's third season at the helm. Clemson lost to Vanderbilt at home in the regional.
Final USA Today Baseball Coaches Poll
1) Oregon State
2) Arkansas
3) Florida
4) North Carolina
5) Texas Tech
6) Mississippi State
7) Texas
8) Washington
9) Auburn
10) Duke
11) Minnesota
12) Tennessee Tech
13) Stetson
14) Stanford
15) Mississippi
16) Vanderbilt
17) South Carolina
18) Clemson
19) Cal State Fullerton
20) Georgia
21) Florida State
22) North Carolina State
23) East Carolina
24) Southern Mississippi
25) Louisville