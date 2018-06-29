Mark Kingston's first year as the head baseball coach at USC ends with his team ranked 17th in the final USA Today coaches poll.

Carolina went 37-26 and came within one win at Arkansas of advancing to the College World Series in Omaha.

Clemson finished one spot behind Carolina in 18th. The Tigers were 47-16 in Monte Lee's third season at the helm. Clemson lost to Vanderbilt at home in the regional.

Final USA Today Baseball Coaches Poll

1) Oregon State

2) Arkansas

3) Florida

4) North Carolina

5) Texas Tech

6) Mississippi State

7) Texas

8) Washington

9) Auburn

10) Duke

11) Minnesota

12) Tennessee Tech

13) Stetson

14) Stanford

15) Mississippi

16) Vanderbilt

17) South Carolina

18) Clemson

19) Cal State Fullerton

20) Georgia

21) Florida State

22) North Carolina State

23) East Carolina

24) Southern Mississippi

25) Louisville

