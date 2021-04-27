USC Baseball defeats The Citadel 9-5 Tuesday night

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Jack Mahoney threw 7.2 innings of shutout baseball and the University of South Carolina baseball team had three home runs, including a grand slam from Noah Myers, in a 9-5 win over The Citadel Tuesday night (April 27) at Founders Park.



Mahoney allowed just five hits, struck out six and walked just one in the win. The 7.2 innings was a career long as he lowered his ERA to 1.10.



Braylen Wimmer opened the scoring with a two-run blast in the second. Myers then hit the grand slam in the fourth to make it 6-0 Gamecocks. Carolina scored a run in the seventh on Wimmer's infield double and Brady Allen made it 9-0 with a two-run home run to center. The Citadel scored five runs in the ninth on a pair of home runs.



Allen was 4-for-5 on the day with two RBI while Wes Clarke had three hits and reached base five times with a pair of walks. Wimmer added three RBI with a pair of hits while Myers drove in four.