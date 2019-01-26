After taking USC to the Super Regionals in his first year, Mark Kingston enjoyed a first year that was one win away from being spectacular.

But as his second preseason in Columbia begins, Kingston sees a totally revamped lineup that looks nothing like what he had in 2018. As a result, the unknowns make year two feel like year one.

“From a personnel standpoint, it feels like we’re starting back from square one, for sure because we have to figure out a lot of different positions and what's the best combinations of lineups,” Kingston said.

"But in terms of having now been through the SEC, having seen what our crowds are like, having seen what the media is like, all those things, it does feel like it's year two and you do have a better feel for what is expected and how to handle things. But from a personnel standpoint, at the end of the day, this is what's most important - who is on the field and who is playing and trying to make pitches and get hits - yeah that part, we've taken a step back now and it's back to square one and let's figure this thing out."

Carolina will have to replace its top five hitters and top two pitchers. That is just part of the puzzle that Kingston and his staff will try to put together this preseason.