Heading into opening day, the USC baseball team has a lot of unknowns on this year's roster. Third baseman Noah Campbell is not one of them. He has been named to the Preseason All-SEC First Team. The sophomore is coming off a freshman season that saw him hit .270 with three doubles, three triples, three home runs and 13 RBI. Campbell recorded 15 multi-hit games and four multi-RBI performances. He hit .286 in conference contests with 11 runs scored.



With a number of unanswered questions heading into next week's opener, USC has been picked to finish fourth in the SEC Eastern Division. Vanderbilt was picked to win the East followed by Florida and Georgia. Behind USC come Tennessee, Kentucky and Missouri.

In the West, LSU was picked to win that division followed by Ole Miss, Arkansas, Auburn, Texas A&M, Mississippi State and Alabama.



Vanderbilt was picked to be the SEC champion, earning six votes. LSU earned five votes, while Florida picked up two and Arkansas had one.