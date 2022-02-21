USC Baseball uses big late-game comeback to walk off UNC Greensboro

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The University of South Carolina baseball team, down 7-1 heading into the bottom of the ninth, scored six runs in the ninth and completed the comeback with a run in the 10th in an 8-7 win over UNC Greensboro Sunday afternoon (Feb. 20) at Founders Park.



Down 7-1 in the ninth, Kevin Madden started the rally with a single to left. He moved up on a wild pitch. Connor Cino belted a 2-run pinch hit home run to trim the lead to 7-3. Carson Hornung also pinch hit and singled to right. A groundout was followed by Michael Braswell reaching on an error. Braylen Wimmer loaded the bases after he was hit by a pitch and Andrew Eyster unloaded them with a grand slam to left.



Braswell came in to pitch in the top of the 10th and struck out the side. Collin Burgess, who came in to catch in the top of the 10th, doubled to the gap in right to start the inning. He moved to third on a passed ball and scored as the UNCG third baseman's throw to the plate on a Braswell grounder was late, completing the Gamecock comeback.