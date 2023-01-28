Kingston likes the edge he is seeing from his returning players

COLUMBIA, S.C. — He was a volunteer assistant under Jack Leggett in 2002 and now Erik Bakich is back at Clemson but this time, he is running the show.
The former Michigan and Maryland head coach directed his first preseason practice at Clemson on Friday and his mentor, Coach Leggett, was there helping out in his capacity which is officially listed as program development.
For Bakich, returning to familiar territory has allowed his coaching career to come full circle.
“It’s a dream come true to me,” he said.
“I look out and see all of you and Doug Kingsmore Stadium above the video board out there and it’s just like wow. This brings back a lot of nostalgia and the feelings of being here for the first time. It’s that deep appreciation of getting to be at such an awesome place that values their baseball program and has such a passionate fan base and following in the community, whether it be a media following or six thousand people in the stands. Just being a part of it, returning Clemson baseball to where it should be, competing to win our first National Championship, being a championship caliber program.”