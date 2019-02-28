The first day of spring practice for USC saw two newcomers draw the attention of the photographers who were there at the start of the workout.

Defensive end Zacch Pickens, the five-star prospect out of T.L. Hanna High School, is the reigning Mr. Football in the Palmetto State.

Quarterback Ryan Hilinski, a four-star prospect from California, is expected to eventually take over the starting job but before he does that, he has to acclimated to the system where fellow backups Dakereon Joyner and Jay Urich have a year of experience on him.

Gamecock head coach Will Muschamp says he expects all three quarterbacks to be a part of a spirited competition to see who backs up returning starter Jake Bentley.

"There's no question that those guys will all get a fair amount of reps, and we'll be able to rep Dakereon [Joyner], Ryan [Hilinski] and Jay [Urich] through there," Muschamp said.

"All three guys have had really good offseason programs and worked extremely hard and put themselves in this position. Now you've got to go out there when there are 11 on the other side and perform well, and certainly I think all three are capable."



