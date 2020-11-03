COLUMBIA, S.C. — The University of South Carolina is cancelling an upcoming fan watch event for the women's basketball team.

The FAMDemonium that was scheduled for 5 p.m. Monday will not take place.

"In an attempt to keep South Carolina student-athletes and fans safe from potential spread of Coronavirus, the Athletics Department is cancelling Monday's women's basketball fan event, FAMdemonium. While South Carolina Athletics competitions will go on as scheduled, this event is being cancelled based on the format, which encourages fans to meet and interact with the team."

The schools say fans who purchased tickets to the event will receive an email from the Gamecock Athletics Ticket Office with information regarding their refund.



The team and coaching staff will still gather to watch the NCAA Selection Show on Monday and is working on plans to share those moments with fans via its social media platforms, the school confirms.



At this time, Colonial Life Arena and the University of South Carolina are moving forward with hosting the NCAA Div. I Women's Basketball Tournament games as scheduled.