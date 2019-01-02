Stephon Gilmore and Dwayne Allen each played college football from 2009-2011. Gilmore was at USC, Allen at Clemson.

Allen was 1-3 against USC although in 2008, he was redshirting. Gilmore never lost to Clemson in three meetings.

But it's been Allen who has been doing most of the talking in the New England locker room.

Clemson has won five straight over USC but giving Allen even more ammunition is the two national championships the Tigers have won. When Clemson won its first under Dabo Swinney, Allen was in Indianapolis and Gilmore was in Buffalo.

But following Clemson's win over Alabama nearly a month ago, Gilmore had to watch a boisterous Allen arrive wearing his Tiger colors.

"He wore all his Clemson gear and (he was) bragging," Gilmore recalled.

"You know Dwayne. Dwayne's going to let you know they won."

"All orange from head all the way down to my feet," Allen said.

"But that's no different from the way I am on the regular. I love the Tigers and I make sure everyone knows I love the Tigers by the way I represent them in New England."

Gilmore was part of that five-game winning streak over the Tigers, going 3-0 during his time in Columbia.

"Yeah, I always bring that up but I can't argue with him right now," Gilmore said.

"But I told him to give Muschamp a couple of more years, (he'll be) good.

Both Gilmore and Allen are in their second year with the Patriots and are playing in their second consecutive Super Bowl, hoping to earn that first title.