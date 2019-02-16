South Carolina was one out away from a season-opening win but Liberty's Will Wagner homered off Sawyer Bridges to send the game to extra innings tied at five.

A wild pitch in the top of the 11th would be the difference in Liberty's 6-5 win over USC in the first game of the 2019 season.

Brady Allen hit a three-run homer in the bottom of the second for a 3-0 Gamecock lead. T.J. Hopkins would add a solo home run in the eighth and a 5-4 USC lead before Wagner tied the game in the ninth.

John Gilreath took the loss for the Gamecocks. Evan Brabrand was the winning pitcher for Liberty.