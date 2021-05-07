USC falls to Iowa State 4-2 in the NCAA Tournament

Gamecock Women's Tennis team ends 2021 season with 12-12 Record.

RALEIGH, N.C. — The No. 24 South Carolina women's tennis team saw its season end in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday with a 4-2 loss to No. 36 Iowa State at the J.W. Isenhour Tennis Center in Raleigh, N.C.

The Gamecocks concluded the 2021 season with a 12-12 record, while the Cyclones improved to 14-7 and await the winner of No. 6 NC State and VCU in the second round.

After winning Doubles, South Carolina increased its lead to 2-0 after Megan Davies got a quick victory in singles at the No. 2 position, downing Maty Cancini 6-3, 6-0.

It was the last point, though, that the Gamecocks would score. Thasaporn Naklo got the rally started for the Cyclones with an upset of No. 30 Mia Horvit on court one by a score of 6-2, 6-4. Miska Kadleckova tied up the match after downing No. 87 Emma Shelton in straight sets at No. 3 singles 6-3, 7-5, and minutes later Christin Hsieh toppled Allie Gretkowski on court four 7-5, 6-4 to put ISU within a point of clinching the match.

With the contest being played indoors due to weather and only four courts available, it took some time to see if No. 5 or No. 6 singles would prove to be the deciding court. It ended up being Chie Kezuka at five who secured the win for the Cyclones with a 6-0, 6-1 win over Ana Cruz.

The No. 6 match between Sofia Cabezas and South Carolina's Elise Mills was suspended with Cabezas winning the first set 6-2 and the second set tied 3-all.

Mia Horvit and Megan Davies will both compete in the NCAA Singles Championship that gets underway Sunday, May 23, at the USTA National Campus in Orlando, Fla., as well as the NCAA Doubles Championship that begins the following day.