Friday's game was the first time South Carolina has hosted the Women's Tournament in its own arena since 2018 and it did not disappoint.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A sea of garnet and black painted the streets near Colonial Life Arena after the Lady Gamecocks brought home a 79 – 21 win against the Howard Bisons.

The Gamecocks are the best team in the nation – young fans like Ethan and his friends tell News19 they're confident South Carolina will "win it all".

Fans like South Carolina alum Blanche Singleton drove from all over to be at the game—she traveled up from Georgia just to be with her fellow Gamecocks Friday.

“It was exciting everyone was pumped up and hyped, and ready to go to the national championship. That’s what it looked like,” said Singleton. Singleton is ready to see the team go all the way to the Championship.

“I think if the lady gamecocks can dig in a little deeper, we can go all the way this year," said Singleton. She said the best part of the game was being with her fellow alumni and gamecock fans.

The women's team has held onto the No.1 ranking all season. The Lady Gamecocks are playing for their second straight trip to the final four and their second national championship under coach Dawn Staley.

“It was an awesome game, enjoyed every minute – go gamecocks!” said one fan.