Fresh off its third SEC road win of the season, Carolina will go for its fourth in the tough environment that is Rupp Arena as the Gamecocks face fifth-ranked Kentucky (18-3, 7-1 SEC).

USC (11-10, 6-2 SEC) is coming off an 86-80 win at Georgia and will be facing its fourth top five opponent this season following games against Michigan, Virginia and Tennessee.

Last year, the Gamecocks snapped a four-game losing streak to the Wildcats with a 76-68 win in Columbia. Carolina's last win at Rupp Arena was in 2009, a 78-77 win over a Wildcat team that at the time was led by Billy Gillespie who was in his second and final season in Lexington.