USC has dropped four straight to Kentucky. Normally, it's basketball where Carolina expects to struggle with Big Blue Nation.

But Carolina head coach Will Muschamp says it's all about what's happening in front of his team, not what is in the rear view mirror. With that in mind, Muschamp says he is not emphasizing the lack of success against Mark Stoops' team.

"We haven't talked about it," Muschamp said on Tuesday.

"It's the 2018 South Carolina football team vs. the 2018 Kentucky football team."

The 2018 Kentucky team is 4-0 and ranked 17th in both the AP and the USA Today Top 25.

“I think that they play very good complimentary football defensively," said Muschamp…

"They’re very efficient, because they manage for third down. They make it very difficult for you to get off the field. They don’t give you a lot of negative plays on offense, so they’re not in a lot of bad down-and-distance situations. Their special teams are always going to be a positive for them as far as the battle for field position is concerned. Again, I think it’s a very complete team (when) you look at offense, defense and special teams and how they play. You’ve got to credit Mark (Stoops) and his staff.”

