USC Hosts Virtual Gamecock Gala

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The University of South Carolina Athletics Department held its annual Gamecock Gala on Monday evening. The event, which was held virtually this year, honored the University's student-athletes for their accomplishments during the 2020-21 campaign. South Carolina alumna and SEC Network host Alyssa Lang was the evening's featured emcee, and she, along with several student-athletes and staff hosted the hour-long event.
The winner of this year's President's Award was decorated women's golf standout Lois Kaye Go. An accounting major who holds a perfect 4.0 grade point average at Carolina, Go has collected numerous honors on the course and also for her outstanding work in the classroom. A two-time SEC Scholar Athlete of the Year, and a two time WGCA All-American Scholar, she is also a two-time CoSIDA Academic All-American. On the course, she is on pace to finish her storied career in the Garnet and Black near the top of the record book for lowest scoring average in program history. Go has been part of eight tournament wins during her South Carolina career, and she is a three-time All-American.
A complete list of award winners for the 2021 Gamecock Gala is listed below:
SEC H. Boyd McWhorter Award Nominees: Kelsey Oh (softball); Jack Parrott (men's golf)
SEC Brad Davis Community Service Award Nominees: Caroline Spence (swimming); Spencer Eason-Riddle (football)
New Student-Athlete of the Year: Thomas Farr (baseball)
Dodie Academic MVP: Dylan Wonnum (football)
Freshman of the Year: Pauline Roussin-Bouchard (golf); Connor Thomson (tennis)
Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Mackenzie Boesel (softball); AJ Ross (swimming)
Impact Team of the Year: Women's Basketball
Gamecock Leadership Award: Jaylin Dickerson (football)
Gamecock Inspiration Award: Kenzi Maguire (softball)
Athlete of the Year: Aliyah Boston (basketball) and Pauline Roussin-Bouchard (golf); Daniel Rodrigues (tennis)
President's Award: Lois Kaye Go (golf)
