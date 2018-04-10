The news from the Carolina camp on Wednesday suggests quarterback Jake Bentley and receiver Bryan Edwards will be ready to go Saturday when Missouri comes to Columbia.

On the SEC Teleconference, Muschamp was asked about the status of his two playmakers who were banged up in the loss to Kentucky. Bentley injured his knee and Edwards suffered a sprained ankle.

"Jake Bentley practiced, moved around OK," Muschamp said on the teleconference. He added Edwards looks "good to go".

USC and Missouri kick off at 12 noon. Carolina is 2-2, 1-2 in the SEC. Missouri is 3-1, 0-1 in the SEC and is coming off a bye week.

