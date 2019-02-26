A major building block for the 2019 season will commence Wednesday morning with the first day of spring practice.

Will Muschamp will be directing his fourth edition of spring ball and the veteran coach of the SEC, Big 12 and the NFL knows exactly what he views as a successful spring.

"I try to look at it day-to-day and week-to-week, then the totality of spring, of how we've improved at each position and how each player individually has improved," Muschamp said.

"Have we taken steps forward from practice one to practice 15 by player? If we're able to do that, and we take positive strides forward, the it's been a good spring. Don't regress in any one area, player or position group."

Muschamp says he has no doubt the players will be fired up for the opening workout. The question is will they have that same enthusiasm in when it's practice number 12.