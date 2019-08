The South Carolina men's basketball team picked up a commitment from a local big man Tuesday.

A.C. Flora center Patrick Iriel announced on Twitter he has verbally committed to play for the Gamecocks. He also had offers from Boston College. Georgia Tech, Wofford, the College of Charleston, Butler, Southern Cal and Cincinnati.

Iriel is a 6-10 center who averaged 13 points and 11 rebounds this past season for the Falcons.

He is the first pledge for Frank Martin's 2020 recruiting class.