Memphis (Tn.) Whitehaven four-star class of 2019 ATH Keveon Mullins couldn't wait after all.

Days after pushing his decision back, Mullins went ahead with his original plan and committed to South Carolina Thursday at the Rivals Five-star Challenge presented by adidas.

"It was just different when I got to campus," Mullins said. "Coach (Will) Muschamp and Coach (Bryan) McClendon are just different people and I just felt at home when I was there."

The 6-foot-2, 205 pounder chooses Carolina over offers from Florida State, Georgia, Louisville, Memphis, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Missouri and Cincinnati.

Mullins is ranked the No. 188 overall prospect in the class and the No. 5 prospect in Tennessee.

Mullins was recruited to the Gamecocks by area recruiter Bobby Bentley and offensive coordinator/wide receivers coach Bryan McClendon. He will play wide receiver for South Carolina.

Mullins visited Columbia earlier this month for the Gamecocks' camp.

"It was great," he said. "I just loved the drills Coach B-Mac put me through while Coach Muschamp was watching. It was just great. All of the drills were really kind of easy for me. (The coaches) are great. They call me, hit me up, in contact with my mama every day. He's a great person. He's one of the greatest receiver coaches recruiting me."

Mullins is the No. 16 commit in the Gamecocks' 2019 class.

