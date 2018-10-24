The story of Josh Boyd's remarkable recovery from a heart attack has captured the attention of coaches, parents and players throughout the state.

At USC, linebacker T.J, Brunson has been busy with the usual demands of being a Division I student-athlete. But, as a Richland Northeast graduate, Brunson is still wired into the Cavalier community and word of Boyd's heart attack, surgery and recovery made its way to Brunson.

"When I first heard about it, it was kind of crazy to hear something like that happening to someone so young," Brunson said.

"I sent my prayers to him and his family. It's pretty great to see the community, all of the different teams from upstate, lower state, wherever, pour out their love. it showed support for him. He has a good community around him. He's a smart kid and he's definitely going to look at life a lot differently. But he's a strong kid. To go through everything he's gone through and still come out with a smile on his face and be appreciative of everything that he has."

