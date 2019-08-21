Eight home games and road trips to arch-rival Clemson and defending national champion Virginia highlight the 2019-2020 non-conference schedule which was released Tuesday.

The regular season starts Nov. 6 against North Alabama in what will be the first of five straight home games to start the season.

After those five home games in November, the team heads to Cancun, Mexico to play in a Thanksgiving tournament against Wichita State and either West Virginia or Northern Iowa. The Shockers of Wichita State are led by Greenwood native and former Winthrop head coach Gregg Marshall. West Virginia is led by longtime coach Bob Huggins who USC head coach Frank Martin worked under at Kansas State and Cincinnati.

Three more home games are on the docket after the Gamecocks return from Mexico—George Washington, Houston and Stetson. The Cougars of Houston are led by Laurinburg, N.C. native Kelvin Sampson and are coming off a an appearance in the NCAA Sweet 16.

The road games will be at UMass on Dec. 4, at Clemson on the 15th and then at defending national champion Virginia seven days later.

The SEC schedule will be announced in the coming weeks although some of the particulars are already known as USC has home-and-home games scheduled with Georgia, Tennessee, Mississippi State, Texas A&M and Vanderbilt. The Gamecocks' home-only games come against Florida, Kentucky, LSU and Missouri and their road-only games are against Ole Miss, Alabama, Arkansas and Auburn.

2019-20 Non-Conference Schedule

Nov. 6, North Alabama

Nov. 10, Wyoming

Nov. 15, Cleveland State

Nov. 19, Boston University (Cancun Challenge, Columbia, S.C.)

Nov. 22, Gardner-Webb (Cancun Challenge, Columbia, S.C.)

Nov. 26, Wichita State (Cancun Challenge, Cancun, Mexico)

Nov. 27, West Virginia/Northern Iowa (Cancun Challenge, Cancun, Mexico)

Dec. 1, George Washington

Dec. 4, at UMass

Dec. 8, Houston

Dec. 15, at Clemson

Dec. 22, at Virginia

Dec. 30, Stetson