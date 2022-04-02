x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sports

USC men's basketball to play Saturday on WLTX

The Gamecocks will take on the Vols in a contest broadcast on national television.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina men's basketball will take on Tennessee Saturday at home, a game that will be broadcast on CBS/WLTX.

The game is set for 1 p.m. as the Gamecocks taken on 22nd ranked Tennessee. 

The last time CBS carried a regular season game with USC at home was in 2017. Kevin Harlan and Jim Spanarkel will call the game.  

USC is 13-8 (4-5 SEC) on the season and is coming off a loss against Mississippi State. Tennessee is 15-6 (6-3 SEC) and is coming off a win against Texas A&M. 

The Vols have won seven of the last eight matchups, the lone loss back in 2020 at the Colonial Life Arena.

 

In Other News

South Carolina takes on Tennessee on WLTX