USC men's basketball to play Saturday on WLTX

The Gamecocks will take on the Vols in a contest broadcast on national television.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina men's basketball will take on Tennessee Saturday at home, a game that will be broadcast on CBS/WLTX.

The game is set for 1 p.m. as the Gamecocks taken on 22nd ranked Tennessee.

The last time CBS carried a regular season game with USC at home was in 2017. Kevin Harlan and Jim Spanarkel will call the game.

USC is 13-8 (4-5 SEC) on the season and is coming off a loss against Mississippi State. Tennessee is 15-6 (6-3 SEC) and is coming off a win against Texas A&M.