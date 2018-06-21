His home run against Ohio State in the Greenville Regional sparked USC to a victory and an eventual regional title. But Danny Blair has decided to take his talents to the Sunshine State where he will transfer to the University of Tampa.

Blair, the most outstanding player of the Greenville Regional, was 5-for-10 at the plate, with four runs scored and four RBIs.

While he saw his playing team increased in the post-season, Blair saw just spot duty for most of the season and figures to get more playing time in Tampa.



