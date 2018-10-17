The USC men's basketball team is not getting a lot of preseason hype.

With seven newcomers on the roster, the media is not feeling like the Gamecocks will be much of a factor in the league and as a result, Carolina has been picked to finish 11th out of 14 teams. The voting was compiled at the SEC Tipoff in Birmingham, the preseason media gathering.

In contrast, Chris Silva is anything but an unknown. The reigning SEC defensive player of the year is USC's leading returning scorer (14.3 ppg) and rebounder (8.0 rpg). Silva was named Preseason All-SEC after being named First Team All-SEC last season.

Preseason Media Poll

1) Kentucky

2) Tennessee

3) Auburn

4) Mississippi State

5) Florida

6) LSU

7) Alabama

8) Vanderbilt

9) Missouri

10) Arkansas

11) South Carolina

12) Texas A&M

13) Georgia

14) Ole Miss

