Five USC players have received post-season awards based on voting from the SEC women's basketball head coaches.

Te'a Cooper, Tyasha Harris and Alexis Jennings were named to the All-SEC Second Team.

Cooper is the Gamecocks' leading scorer on the season, ranking 27th in the SEC with 11.8 points per game. Her 10 games as the team's top scorer are double the next Gamecocks in line, and she has accounted for five of the team's 10 20-point games this season, including the lone 30-point outing. Cooper is on the Dawn Staley Award Midseason Watch List and is picking up the second SEC honor of her career after making the SEC All-Freshman Team in 2015-16 while at Tennessee.



Harris is on both the All-SEC Second Team of both the Coaches poll and the Associated Press for the second time in as many seasons and has been recognized by the league's coaches every year of her career, as she picked up All-Freshman Team honors in 2016-17. This season, Harris averages 5.3 assists to rank 28th in the nation and scores 10.7 points per game. Her 2.91 assist-to-turnover ratio is 14th in the nation. She is among the SEC's top 10 with 1.7 steals per game.



Jennings has a team-high 18 games in double-figures and four double-doubles. She is second on the team in scoring (11.0 ppg) and is 19th in the league in rebounding with 6.2 per game. In SEC action, her 6.9 rebounds per game ranks 13th in the conference and go with a team-high 11.8 points per game. She has scored in double figures in 12 of South Carolina's 16 SEC games, including three double-doubles.This season's selection is Jennings' first postseason recognition from the conference since she was on the 2014-15 SEC All-Freshman Team.

On the SEC All-Freshman team, USC has two players on that list in Destiny Henderson and Victaria Saxton.



Henderson and Saxton were dominant during the middle of the SEC schedule, beginning with breakout games at Arkansas. Henderson went on to score in double figures five times in a six-game stretch to help keep the Gamecocks in the running for the regular-season title. On the season, she added 5.8 points and 1.3 assists per game while shooting a team-best 41.8 percent from 3-point range. Saxton showed that she will be the Gamecocks' next shot-blocking force with 1.3 per game to rank eighth in the SEC. Her 3.0 rebounds and 4.3 points per game have come playing just 10.7 minutes per game. She turned in four games of six or more rebounds during SEC play.



The No. 12 Gamecocks (21-8 13-3 SEC) earned the second seed in this week's SEC Tournament in Greenville, S.C. South Carolina will take on the winner of the game between No. 10-seed Arkansas and seventh-seeded Georgia on Fri., March 8, at 6 p.m. on SEC Network.