Former USC All-Americans A'ja Wilson and Tiffany Mitchell are among 16 finalists hoping to make the 12-team roster for the Team USA Basketball Women's World Cup Team.

The 16 players will travel to Antibes, France where it will compete in a four-team tournament against Canada, France and Senegal. From there, USC head coach Dawn Staley and her committee will compile the 12-team roster that will compete in the 2018 FIBA World Cup Sept. 22-30 in Tenerife, Spain..

Wilson and Mitchell have captured the last five SEC Player of the Year awards. Mitchell won the award in 2014 and 2015. Wilson took home the award for the last three seasons on her way to being named the unanimous national player of the year for the 2017-2018 season.

Mitchell and Wilson are among nine players hoping to earn a spot on their first USA World Cup Team, although both have international medals as part of USA Basketball. Mitchell earned a silver medal at the 2015 Pan American Games and gold at the 2014 FIBA 3x3 World Championships. Wilson has three international gold medals (2013 and 2015 FIBA U19 World Championship, 2014 FIBA Americas U18 Championship), a pair of tournament MVP awards (2014 FIBA Americas U18 Championship, 2015 FIBA U19 World Championship) and was the 2015 USA Basketball Female Athlete of the Year.

