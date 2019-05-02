Gone are the days when practice days meant shuttling players from the stadium across Bluff Road.

USC's new Cyndi and Kenneth Long Family Football Operations Center is a $50 million building that encompasses 110,000 square feet and brings the entire day-to-day football operation into one centralized location.

That gives opposing coaches one less arrow to use in their arsenal against Will Muschamp on the recruiting trail and it actually flips the script in favor of the Gamecock program.

“You always know as a school or program the positives and negatives you have. The negative we had was a fractured facility. That’s no longer an issue,” Muschamp said.

“We’re no longer outdated. That’s one less obstacle, and that was a big obstacle to overcome. That’s part of the recruiting process. That’s what other recruiters at other schools take shots at. And they can’t take that shot anymore.”

USC athletics director Ray Tanner is the point man for the program as it competes against other Power 5 schools in the facilities arms race.

"When a young man or young woman visits your campus as a (prospective) student-athlete, you can’t hide commitment. It’s either there or it isn’t," Tanner said.

"You can speak about it, but you can’t hide it. You’ve got to show it. I think that’s one thing now, when Coach Muschamp brings prospects to this space, you don’t have to talk about commitment. You see it and that’s very important. And I think that goes a long way in how it affects the future of your program."