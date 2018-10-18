USC punter Joseph Charlton has been honored for his work last week against Texas A&M.

The A.C. Flora graduate has been named the National Punter of the Week by the Ray Guy Award committee.

Charlton punted six times for 304 yards in the Texas A&M game, good enough for a 50.7-yard average. Three of his six kicks were inside the 20-yard line and five traveled 50 yards or more, with a long of 61 yards. The Gamecocks averaged 48.2-net yards per punt in the contest.

Charlton has punted 77 times in his career for a 44.0-yard average, the best mark in school history for punters with at least 75 attempts.

