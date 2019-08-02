COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - Nelly Perry led a balanced attack with 13 points and No. 12 South Carolina warmed up for a showdown with UConn with an easy 76-42 win over Mississippi on Thursday night.

Alexis Jennings, Destainni Henderson and Victaria Saxton added 12 points apiece for the Gamecocks (17-5, 9-1 Southeastern Conference), who will carry a five-game winning streak when they play at the No. 5 Huskies on Monday night.

South Carolina got off to a bit of a slow start and didn't get the lead into double figures until an 8-0 run later in the second quarter. Still, the Rebels (8-16, 2-8), who have lost five straight, only trailed 36-27.

The Gamecocks outscored Ole Miss 21-5 in the third quarter to break the game open. They went 7 of 17 from the field but four were 3-pointers. They had a 19-2 run, scoring the last 15 points of the quarter. After making their first shot of the third quarter, Ole Miss missed 10 straight shots into the fourth quarter.

South Carolina scored the first four in the fourth quarter and added a 9-0 run later to lead by 38.

Crystal Allen had 13 points for the Rebels.