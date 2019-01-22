USC running back Ty'son Williams is likely going to wrap up his college career at his third school.

The former Crestwood standout who originally signed with North Carolina has put his name is in the NCAA transfer portal according to GamecockCentral.com.

While this decision doesn't totally rule out Williams returning to the Gamecock camp for his final season, it is likely he has played his last game for South Carolina.

In 20 career games at USC, Williams rushed for 799 yards and five touchdowns. He sat out the 2016 season at USC due to transfer rules after playing his freshman season in Chapel Hill. As a graduate transfer, Williams would be able to play immediately at his new school.