South Carolina men's basketball game vs S.C. State is postponed due to COVID-19

A makeup date has not been determined at this time.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Wednesday afternoon's matchup between the University of South Carolina and South Carolina State men's basketball teams has been postponed "due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols," according to the South Carolina Men's Basketball Team on Twitter.

South Carolina – South Carolina State Men’s Basketball Game Postponed ⤵️https://t.co/EPSNzK4KDm — Gamecock MBB (@GamecockMBB) December 27, 2021

It isn't known if both teams are currently impacted by COVID-19 concerns, although South Carolina State's game Sunday with Greensboro College is still scheduled to be played at this time.

Prior to the Clemson game, Gamecock head coach Frank Martin announced on his weekly radio show that six players were dealing with COVID, COVID protocols or injuries.